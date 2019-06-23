NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson wins third-straight Sonoma pole

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 22: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Credit One Bank Chevrolet, poses with the Busch Pole Award after posting the quickest lap during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 22, 2019 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Kyle Larson claimed his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole of 2019 but his third-straight at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway on Saturday. His 94.784-second/95.712 mph lap in the second of two rounds of multi-car qualifying garnered him the top starting spot for Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350, the first road-course race of the Cup Series season.

“It’s cool to get a third pole in a row here at my home track,” Larson said. “Thanks to Credit One Bank and all my guys for preparing another fast car. We’ll see if we can do a little better tomorrow than we typically do during the race.”

Chevrolet drivers swept the front row of the starting grid with William Byron qualifying second.

“Road courses have been a challenge for me, especially this place,” Byron said. “I feel like it’s the hardest place to come as a driver with inexperience, knowing what your car needs to do and how you need to manage everything. I feel like this is a good weekend so far. We’ve had good speed, really, throughout the weekend. And we’re just going to have to put it in the race and be realistic with the race. It think it’s going to be a challenge, for sure, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Larson was fastest in both rounds of qualifying. His first-round lap of 94.598-seconds/95.901 mph was the fastest lap, overall, of the session.

Daniel Suarez, who was second to Larson in the opening round, wound up fifth.

Joey Logano qualified third, and Byron’s Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott, was fourth for second-row starting spots.

While his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and defending race winner Martin Truex Jr. qualified sixth through eighth, Erik Jones wound up outside the top-30 after blowing a tire in the opening round.

Below, is the coomplete starting grid for the Toyota Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway:

