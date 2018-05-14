NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson’s car from Kansas faces scrutiny

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR took an extra car to its Research and Development Center in Concord, N.C., for further inspection scrutiny after Saturday night’s KC Masterpiece 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City — the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet of fourth-place finisher Kyle Larson. The top-two race-finishing cars and another chosen at random are taken to the R&D center for a more thorough inspection; after Kansas, those cars included those of top-two finishers Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. and Paul Menard, taken at random. Larson’s car was an extra fourth car.

Larson’s car became the subject of post-race scrutiny as a result of a dent in the rear window. A NASCAR rule calls for a car’s rear window to be rigid at all times during a race. Other cars have, including those of Harvick, Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer, have already been found to be in violation of the rule at some point this year, 12 races into the season.

After the race, Larson attributed the dent to damage from a late-race, on-track incident with Ryan Blaney.

“I didn’t have it until after Blaney and I got together,” Larson said. “So I’m glad to see that we have a lot of damage back there, because obviously, if there was no damage back there, we would probably get a penalty, and who knows, we might still. But I’ve got a ton of damage back there. These cars are pretty rigid and one piece of damage can affect the whole rest of the car, as you can see. So we’ll see what NASCAR says about it, but I think it’s pretty obvious that we have a ton of damage back there.”

Larson started the 267-lap race in the back on new tires after a spin in Friday’s qualifying session resulted in flat-spotted tires. Another NASCAR rule requires cars to start races with the tires used in qualifying. The penalty for violation of that rule is starting said race in the back.

Blaney was in the top-10 by a lap-30 competition caution. He was in the top-five by the end of the first stage at lap 80. He took his first lead on lap 131 and led a race-high 101 laps.

