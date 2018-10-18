NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson’s playoff hole gets deeper with Talladega penalty

By AMANDA VINCENT

The hole Kyle Larson will need to crawl out of in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on Sunday to advance to the third round, or round of eight, of the 2018 NASCAR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs has gotten deeper, courtesy of a points penalty from NASCAR. Larson and his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team were docked 10 driver and owner points, respectively since the 1000Bulbs.com 500 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 14.

Crew chief Chad Johnston also was fined $25,000 and car chief David Bryant was suspended for one race, because the No. 42 team violated section 10.9.9.d of the 2018 NASCAR rule book, which states, “Damaged vehicle repair, regardless of how the damage occurred, is permitted to have original body parts removed or reattached in their original location with fasteners and/or tape only.”

Larson’s team, though, used unapproved metal fasteners to repair the car.

Larson finished 11th in the Talladega race and wound up 11th of the 12 drivers remaining in the playoffs. The playoff field will be cut to eight drivers Sunday after the Kansas race. After the 10-point penalty, Larson is 36 points behind the advancement cutoff, heading into Kansas Speedway.

One other penalty was issued to a Cup Series team after the Talladega race weekend. John Klausmeier, crew chief on the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Aric Almirola, was fined $10,000, because one lug nut was loose or missing after the race.

Almirola won the race.

The Talladega Superspeedway race weekend also included a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Oct. 13. Three crew chiefs were fined $5,000 each because their cars were in violation of section 20.4 of the 2018 rule book, which states, “Air is not allowed to pass from one area of the interior of the vehicle to another or to the outside of the vehicle.”

Crew chiefs fined include Chad Kendrick of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports team of Austin Hill, Graham Bruce of the No. 52 Halmar Friesen team of Stewart Friesen and Joel Shear Jr. of the No. 21 GMS Racing team of Johnson Sauter.

NASCAR’s weekly penalty report released on Wednesday also included an indefinite suspension for Christopher Justin Chase for a behavioral violation of sections 12.1.a and 2.11.a of the 2018 NASCAR rule book.

