NASCAR Cup: Kyle Larson’s team loses first appeal

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series lost the first round of the appeals process Friday morning. The team appealed its penalties from Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, which included a 10-point deduction for playoff competitor Kyle Larson, to the National Motorsports Appeals Panel. After the loss, Ganassi plans to take the final step of appealing to National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer Bryan Moss. That appeal may be heard as early as Friday evening. If not Friday evening, the appeal is expected to be heard prior to Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, as the points penalty may have playoff implications. The Kansas race is the elimination race of the second three-race round of the playoffs.

“I don’t know much about the appeals stuff,” Larson said. “I kind of just drive the race car. Obviously, a 10-point penalty doesn’t help, but I felt like with even being 26 points back, we were going to probably have to go into this week and get a win to make it into the next round. It doesn’t really mean much to me, the other 10 points. I viewed it before as we had to come in here and win.”

The points deduction puts Larson 36 points out of playoff advancement, heading into Sunday’s race at Kansas. After this weekend’s race, the playoff field will be whittled from 12 to eight drivers.

NASCAR cited a violation of section 10.9.9.d of its 2018 rule book when it announced the penalties to the No. 42 team Wednesday. That rule states, “Damaged vehicle repair, regardless of how the damage occurred, is permitted to have original body parts removed or reattached in their original location with fasteners and/or tape only.” In post-race inspection at Talladega on Oct. 14, NASCAR officials determined that the No. 42 team used metal fasteners to repair crash damage.

Other penalties included a $25,000 fine for crew chief Chad Johnston and a one-race suspension for car chief David Bryant.

“After reviewing the penalty, the rule and the procedure that we used during the race in Talladega, we feel strongly that we did nothing wrong,” a statement from from CGR on Thursday read. “Subsequently, we have decided to appeal the penalty. Despite going through the appeal process, we will do everything in our power to keep our team focused on the race this weekend in Kansas and the balance of the season.”

