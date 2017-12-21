NASCAR Cup: Kyle Petty to become father again

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR driver and NASCAR on NBC commentator Kyle Petty announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he and second wife Morgan are expecting their first child together in June.

“Christmas came early for me this year! Morgan and I are expecting our first child together in June! I’m so excited I can hardly sleep!” Petty (@KylePetty) tweeted.

Petty, age 57, already is the father of three, born to Petty and his first wife Pattie — a daughter, Montgomery, and sons Austin and Adam. Adam passed away in 2000 as a result of injuries sustained in a NASCAR Busch (now-Xfinity) Series practice crash at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Kyle and Morgan Petty married in 2015. Morgan is the Executive Director of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, a yearly charity motorcycle ride that raises money for the Victory Junction Gang Camp, a camp for ill children that was founded by the Petty family in remembrance of Adam Petty.

This will be the first child for Morgan Petty.

