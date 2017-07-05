NASCAR Cup: Landon Cassill gets new crew chief

By AMANDA VINCENT

Seth Barbour has replaced Donnie Wingo as the crew chief on Landon Cassill’s No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Meanwhile, Wingo has been named FRM’s new competition director, according to an announcement from the race team Monday.

Barbour was most recently a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the now-defunct No. 6 Ford team of Darrell Wallace Jr. at Roush Fenway Racing. That team shuttered operations a few weeks ago. Front Row Motorsports has a technical alliance with FRM, which also fields the two Cup Series teams of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (17) and Trevor Bayne (6). In his new position, Wingo will be FRM’s primary liaison with Roush Fenway.

Cassill heads into Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, 33rd in the points standings, while teammate David Ragan, driver of the No. 34 Ford, sits 28th. RFR’s Stenhouse was the most recent Cup Series winner, visiting victory lane after the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway on July 1. It was his second win of the season.

