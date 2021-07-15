NASCAR Cup: Larson, Hendrick extend relationship

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 30: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 Metro Tech Chevrolet, and NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Rick Hendrick celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600, Hendrick Motorsports’ 269th Cup Series win, the most in NASCAR at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Hendrick Motorsports had announced a contract extension for Kyle Larson that will keep the driver behind the wheel of the No. 5 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Prior to the extension, Larson’s contract ran through the 2022 season.



“The chance to extend my contract with Hendrick Motorsports and have such an awesome sponsor in HendrickCars.com are things I don’t take for granted,” Larson said. “I feel like I’m driving for the best team and the best sponsors in the sport. To know that our on-track performance is having positive business influence off the track is very important because I want to return the incredible support they’ve given me. Everyone at Hendrick Automotive Group has made me feel like part of their team, and it’s exciting to be able to represent a company that loves racing like I do. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible.”

Team owner Rick Hendrick’s business, HendrickCars.com, will be Larson’s primary sponsor for 35 of the 36 points-paying races for both 2022 and 2023.



Larson is in his first season as driver of the No. 5 Hendrick entry and is in his best-career season in the Cup Series, to date. He leads the series with four wins and is second in points to Denny Hamlin after 21 races.

“It’s been a big year for Kyle,” Hendrick said.

“His talent inside the race car has been on full display, and he’s doing amazing things through his foundation and with our partners. I’m proud of his hard work and look forward to having him on our team for many years to come.”

Prior to joining HMS, Larson had spent his entire Cup career, that began with four races in 2013 before going full-time the following season, with Chip Ganassi Racing. After 223 starts, Larson was released by CGR early in the 2020 season when he was suspended by NASCAR for using a racial slur during a live stream of an iRacing event. The suspension kept Larson sidelined for the remainder of 2020.



Larson won six times with Ganassi, including four wins in 2017.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).