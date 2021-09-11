NASCAR Cup: Larson on pole at Richmond

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 15: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 15, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Kyle Larson will start on the pole Saturday night at Richmond Raceway for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders, the second race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.



“Richmond was really the only bad race from start-to-finish we’ve had this year,” Larson said “I know we’ll be better this time around because we learned a lot. Alex (Bowman) won there and we have their notes, but we learned a lot even from how we ran in the spring.”

He’ll share the front row with Denny Hamlin, who’ll start second in his home state of Virginia after his first win of the season in the Southern 500.



The 16 playoff drivers will start Saturday night’s race in the first 16 positions, with Martin Truex Jr., Kurt Busch and Kevin Harvick joining Larson and Hamlin in the top-five positions on the starting grid.



Below, is the complete starting grid for the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders: