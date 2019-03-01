NASCAR Cup: Las Vegas Motor Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series begins its three-race West Coast Swing on Saturday with the running of the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend’s race will be the third, overall, for the series in 2019 but the first with all the components of the new aerodynamic rules package. A variation of the package made its debut last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but the Vegas race will be the first for which the cars will have the mandated aero ducts.

Brad Keselowski heads into Las Vegas as the most recent Cup Series winner, winning a weeek earlier at Atlanta. He’s also the most recent LVMS winner, getting to victory lane there last September. That win was the third of three-straight 2018 wins for Keselowski.

Kevin Harvick is the defending winner of the Pennzoil 400. Last year’s race was the middle race in an early-season string of three-straight wins for Harvick.

Thirty-eight cars are on the entry list for Sunday’s race, so all who attempt to qualify Friday evening will receive spots on the starting grid Sunday.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

