NASCAR Cup: Las Vegas Motor Speedway may get second race

By AMANDA VINCENT

According to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday, Las Vegas Motor Speedway is close to getting the second yearly Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race it has coveted for several years. The series currently races at LVMS once yearly, early in the season. The 2017 race at the track is scheduled for March 12.

A proposed contract is expected to be voted on by the 14-member Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board of Directors on Wednesday that, if approved, would put the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority in a sponsorship agreement with NASCAR in which the Las Vegas entity would pay $2.5 million annually for two NASCAR premier series races per year for seven years. The $2.5 million potential deal would include $1 million to sponsor each race, plus $500,000 for marketing. The deal would not include races’ naming rights for the LVCVA, but would require “Las Vegas” to be prominent in the race names and logos.

“We are constantly working with promoters to discuss and develop NASCAR schedules,” NASCAR Vice President Jim Cassidy said.

If the LVCVA votes approves the contract, it is expected to take effect for the 2018 race season.

NASCAR’s top series has raced at Las Vegas Motor Speedway yearly since 1998. The track also hosts a second NASCAR weekend later in the season, featuring the Camping World Truck Series and Las Vegas plays host to the top series’ yearly Champion’s Week in late November-early December that culminates in the series awards banquet.

Chances are, an additional race at Las Vegas would be the result of a race moved there from another Speedway Motorsports Inc. track. SMI is the parent company of LVMS, along with several other tracks that host NASCAR national series races. The expansion of the Cup Series schedule from 36 to 37 points-paying races is unlikely, as NASCAR’s TV deals with FOX and NBC allow for 36 points races. and the proposed deal calls for both potential LVMS races to be nationally televised. According to an ESPN report, SMI spokesman Scott Cooper would not comment on where the second Las Vegas would come from.

