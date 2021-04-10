NASCAR Cup: LeBron James latest NBA player to become NASCAR team co-owner

By AMANDA VINCENT

NBA player LeBron James has joined former NBA players Brad Daugherty and Michael Jordan in the realm of NASCAR team co-ownership. He recently joined the Fenway Sports Group that is co-owner of Roush Fenway Racing. RFR fields the No. 6 and No. 17 Fords for drivers Ryan Newman and Chris Buescher in the NASCAR Cup Series.

It is unknown how large of a share of the Feneway Sports Group James now owns. Fenway, as a whole, owns a 50 percent stage in Roush Fenway Racing. Fenway also owns at least a portion of the Boston Red Sox Major League Baseball team and Liverpool FC in English Premier League Soccer.

James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA MVP, plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. The 17-time NBA All-Star has been with the Lakers since the 2018-19 season. An NBA player since the 2003-04 season, James played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for 11 season. He also has played for the Miami Heat for four years between two stints with the Cavaliers.

Jordan also is new to NASCAR team ownership, partnering with longtime Cup Series Denny Hamlin to start the 23XI Racing team that fields a No. 23 Toyota driven by Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. in the Cup Series. Daugherty, meanwhile, is co-owner of JTG-Daugherty Racing. JTG-Daugherty fields two Cup Series entries — the No. 37 Chevrolet driven by Ryan Preece and the No. 47 of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Daugherty is a longtime NASCAR team owner with ownership experience in multiple series.

