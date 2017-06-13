NASCAR Cup: legislation may help Texas Motor Speedway get All-Star Race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Legislation was filed in Texas Monday that makes Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth eligible for funding from the state’s Major Events Reimbursement Fund if it is awarded the NASCAR Monster Energy All-Star Race or season-ending races.

“It’s just going to give us a tool, should we choose to use it, to give us an opportunity to pursue some events in a way that have probably never been pursued in NASCAR before,” Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage told NBC Sports . “Don’t know that we’re ever going to use it, but at least it’s something we’ve got in our tool kit that I don’t know anybody else in motorsports has.”

The legislation, labeled as H.B. 3294 was filed Monday without the signature of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. It will become Previous legislation regarding the Fund did not include Texas Motor Speedway. According to Gosage, the two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races Texas Motor Speedway already hosts aren’t eligible for funding under the Major Events Reimbursement Fund, so the track has sought the All-Star Race and Cup Series season-finale to be added to the legislation.

TMS officials, though, have not asked NASCAR for those races.

Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway hosts the All-Star Race and Homestead-Miami Speedway hosts the season finales of all three of NASCAR’s national series — Monster Energy, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Charlotte Motor Speedway is a Speedway Motorsports Inc. track, and so is Texas Motor Speedway, so moving the All-Star Race from Charlotte to Texas would be, at least partly, up to SMI President and CEO Marcus Smith. Homestead-Miami Speedway is owned by International Speedway Corporation.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)