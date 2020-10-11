NASCAR Cup: lighting added to Roval

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 10: Justin Haley, driver of the #11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet, leads the field in the rain during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2020 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Additional temporary lighting has been added to the infield of Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ahead of Sunday’s Bank of America Roval 400, the elimination race of the second round of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series ran on the Roval, or infield road course, Saturday in the rain. The combination of inclement weather and delays in the forms of a red flag for standing water, more than one-third of the race running under caution, an overtime restart and slower speeds because of the precipitation that pushed the checkered flag beyond sunset made visibility difficult in that race.

Both during and after Saturday’s Xfinity race, drivers complained of poor visibility.

Also, the video board on the CMS backstretch will be dimmed as a result of Xfinity Series drivers complaining they were blinding by it in the rain Saturday.

“The last, I’d say 20 laps where it started to get dark, that was a challenge in the infield. On the outside of the racetrack, where the lights are for the normal banking, it wasn’t that bad, but in the infield, it was definitely dark,” Xfinity race winner A.J. Allmendinger said. “The jumbotron was blinding, honestly. There were times I turned into Turn 4 on the last couple of laps, and just had no idea if I was even in the corners.”

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for Sunday’s Cup Series race. There is a 77 percent chance of rain at 2:30 p.m. ET, the scheduled start time of the Bak of America Roval 400.

