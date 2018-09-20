NASCAR Cup: Lowe’s may not completely leave Hendrick Motorsports after all

By AMANDA VINCENT

The partnership between Hendrick Motorsports and Lowe’s may not be completely over after the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season after all, according to a report on Jayski.com. The race team has, reportedly, reignited talks with the home improvement retailer to continue its sponsorship of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet beyond 2018, but with a partial season of primary sponsorship.

Lowe’s announced earlier this year that it would leave the No. 48 team at the end of the 2018 season. Lowe’s has been the primary sponsor of Johnson’s car since the eventual seven-time champion began part-time in the Cup Series in 2001 and went full-time the following year. Throughout Johnson’s career, Lowe’s has sponsored the No. 48 for complete seasons.

Sources claim the possibility of Lowe’s sticking around beyond 2018 is a result of new leadership at Lowe’s that is more open to sports marketing. Also, HMS is reportedly in talks with other potential sponsors, with one prospective deal being far enough along in talks to result in a recent meeting at Hendrick Motorsports’ headquarters.

Johnson is tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for most championships in NASCAR’s premier series. He also is tied with another Hall of Famer, Cale Yarborough, for sixth on the all-time wins list with 83 victories. This season has been a struggle, though. Johnson barely made the playoffs and still is winless on the year, 27 races into the season. Those 27 races have produced only two top-five finishes.

Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus are under contract with HMS through the 2020 season.

