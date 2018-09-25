NASCAR Cup: Lowe’s reaffirms its departure from Hendrick Motorsports at season’s end

By AMANDA VINCENT

After multiple recent reports of the reopening of talks between Hendrick Motorsports and Lowe’s regarding sponsorship of the No. 48 Chevrolet of Jimmie Johnson in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beyond 2018, Lowe’s reaffirmed it would leave the team at the end of the 2018 season.

“Lowe’s has sincerely enjoyed our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports and Jimmie Johnson,” Lowe’s told NBC Sports. “We announced early this year, however, that we will redirect our investment away from NASCAR after completion of this season, and that has not changed.”

The home improvement retailer and race team announced earlier this season that they would sever ties at the end of the 2018 NASCAR season. Recent reports, though, claimed talks between the two reopened and there was a chance of Lowe’s continuing its sponsorship of the No. 48 team but on a smaller scale.

Lowe’s has been Johnson’s primary sponsor for his entire Cup Series career that began with a partial schedule in 2001 before he went full-time in the series in 2002. In the years since, Johnson has won a record-matching seven championships and 83 races, tying him for sixth on the all-time wins list. This season has been a struggle, though, as Johnson barely made the playoffs and has only two top-five finishes through the first 28 races.

Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus are under contract with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2020 season.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).