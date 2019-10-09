NASCAR Cup: lug nut fine issued after Dover International Speedway race

DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 06: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, pits during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 06, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued one fine for a lug-nut rule violation during the Drydene 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday.

Chris Gabehart, crew chief on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team of Denny Hamlin, was fined $10,000, because the No. 11 car had one lug nut missing after the Dover race. Hamlin finished the race fifth after leading 218 of 400 laps.

Also listed on NASCAR’s weekly penalty report Tuesday was the indefinite suspension of team member Chad Emmons for violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy. Emmons has words this year as a gasman for Stewart-Haas Racing in the Cup Series and jackman for SS Green Light Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).