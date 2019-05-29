NASCAR Cup: lug nut penalties issued after Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 26: William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty Patriotic Chevrolet, and Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, lead the field into turn one after taking the green flag to start the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued fines to two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chiefs after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 26.

Todd Gordon, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team of Joey Logano, and Brian Pattie, crew chief on the No 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford team of Ricky Stenhouse Jr., each were fined $10,000 because their cars each had a lug nut loose or missing after the race.

Logano finished second in the Coca-Cola 600 and Stenhouse fifth.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series also raced at Charlotte last weekend, but no penalties were issued after that race.

NASCAR’s latest penalty announcement, released Tuesday, also announced the reinstatement of William Z. McAlister, lifting his indefinite suspension of April 23 that was issued because of a violation of NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

McAlister, an Xfinity Series team member, successfully completed the sanctioning body’s Road to Recovery program, according to the penalty announcement. Prior to his suspension, McAlister was listed as the jack man on the No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet team and a mechanic on JD Motorsports’ No. 01 team.

