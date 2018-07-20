NASCAR Cup: lug nut penalties after Kentucky Speedway race

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR issued only two penalties for loose or missing lug nuts following the tripleheader race weekend at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta that kicked off with the July 12 running of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and culminated in the July 14 running of the Quaker State 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Brian Wilson, crew chief on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford team of Joey Logano in the Cup Series, was fined $5,000. In the Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief on the No. 24 GMS Racing Chevrolet team of Justin Haley in the Truck Series, was fined $2,500.

Infractions were discovered in post-race inspections.

