NASCAR Cup: Luke Lambert moves to Roush Fenway as Burnett moves up with Reddick

By AMANA VINCENT

When Tyler Reddick makes the move from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series to drive the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in 2020, he’ll take crew chief Randall Burnett with him. Burnett has been Reddick’s crew chief on the No. 2 RCR Chevrolet team in the Xfinity Series this year, Reddick’s first with RCR.

Together, Reddick and Burnett are vying for the 2019 Xfinity Series championship. Reddick is one of four drivers advancing to the championship round in the Nov. 16 season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has five wins through the first 32 races of the season.

While Reddick will replace Daniel Hemric behind the wheel of the No. 8 next year, Burnett will replace Luke Lambert as the team’s crew chief. Lambert already has found another Cup Series crew chief position, though. He’ll move to Roush Fenway Racing ahead of the 2020 position to be crew chief for Chris Buescher on the No. 17 RFR Ford team.

“We are certainly excited to have Luke Lambert joining our organization and taking over the reins of the No. 17 program,” RFR co-owner Jack Roush said. “Luke has a strong engineering background and also the ability to energize and lead a team. We look forward to pairing him with Chris next season and seeing what they can do on the track.”

The 2020 season will mark a return to Roush Fenway Racing for Buescher, as he moves back there after stints with Front Row Motorsports and JTG-Daugherty Racing. He’ll replace Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in the car. Meanwhile, Lambert will replace Brian Pattie atop the No. 17 pit box.

Pattie has been the crew chief on the No. 17 team since the start of the 2017 season. In 2017, he guided Stenhouse to his only two Cup Series wins, to date, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. In all, Pattie has six wins as a Cup crew chief and has been with RFR since 2016.

Lambert has been with RCR since 2011, his entire Cup Series crew chief career, to date, working with drivers including Jeff Burton and Ryan Newman, in addition to Hemric. He also was an Xfinity Series crew chief for Elliott Sadler at RCR in 2012. In 258 Cup Series races, Lambert has one win with Newman in 2017 at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway.

