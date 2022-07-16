NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. claims first pole since joining JGR

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 16: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Interstate Batteries Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16, 2022 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a 29.964-second/127.113 mph lap in the second of two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon on Saturday, Martin Truex Jr. claimed the pole for Sunday’s Ambetter 301. Truex’s most recent pole is his first since 2018, making it his first with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“You always want to be the fastest guy, you know, whether it’s practice, qualifying or the race,” Truex said. “And we got a small victory today. So victories are all good, and hopefully, we can make it work for us tomorrow, which is, obviously, a lot more important.”

Chase Elliott will start alongside Truex on the front row.

Truex’s second-round lap was the only sub-30-second lap of the round after the eventual pole sitter was second to Kurt Busch among group B drivers in round one. Busch led group B and round one, overall, with a 29.669-second/128.376 mph lap.

Busch wound up third after round two.

Elliott led group A in the opening round with a 29.898-second/127.393 mph lap. His first-round lap, though, was slower than three drivers from group B. Busch, Truex and Kyle Larson all turned laps in the 128 mph range in round one, something no group A driver managed.

“I was shocked,” Elliott said of his eventual starting position. “I was shocked that we were second. And shocked that it held on that long. Those guys ran 70s in that first round and I barely ran a flat, so I thought for sure they’d go closer to what they ran that first round.”

Even though group B drivers were faster than group A drivers in round one, at least near the top of the speed chart, drivers advancing to round two from each group nearly form a pattern of alternating positions on Sunday’s starting grid.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. qualified fourth to join Truex and 23XI Racing teammate Busch in putting three Toyotas in the first two rows. One of Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Christopher Bell, qualified fifth for a fourth Toyota in the top-five starting spots.

Qualifying sixth through 10th were William Byron, Aric Almirola, Larson, Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick.