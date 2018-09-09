NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr., Daniel Suarez in back at Brickyard 400

By AMANDA VINCENT

The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of Martin Truex Jr. and the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota will start in the back for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as a result of multiple inspection failures Saturday.

Truex’s car chief Blake Harris has been ejected from the IMS garage, because the car failed inspection three times. Truex was scheduled to start the race third after the starting grid was set by car-owner points as a result of rain forcing the cancellation of qualifying.

The No. 19 failed inspection four times Saturday, so in addition to starting the Brickyard 400 in the back, car chief Todd Brewer was ejected and Suarez and the team lost 10 driver and owner points, respectively. Suarez was set to start the race from the 20th position.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).