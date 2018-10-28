NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr., David Ragan to back at Martinsville

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr., driver of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota, and David Ragain, driver of the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford, are among eight drivers who will start in the back for the First Data 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday, because their cars failed inspection Sunday morning.

Truex qualified sixth and Ragan 14th. Truex is one of the eight playoff drivers still in contention for the 2018 series championship. The Martinsville race is the first in the three-race third round, or round of eight, of the playoffs.

The First Data 500 is an impound race, meaning teams weren’t allowed to work on their cars after Saturday evening’s qualifying session. Truex and Ragan were the two fastest in qualifying among those moved to the back after Sunday morning inspection.

Other drivers moved to the back for the start of the race include Jimmie Johnson, Darrell Wallace Jr., J.J. yeley, Jeb Burton, and Timmy Hill. Paul Menard will be in the back for the green flag, because his No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team changed the engine in the car prior to inspection.

Hill and Ragan also lost their car chiefs for the race after their cars failed a second inspection attempt.

Brad Keselowski and Landon Cassill will join the aforementioned drivers in the back because of unapproved adjustments.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).