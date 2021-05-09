NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. dominates Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. has won exactly one quarter of the first 12 races of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, so far. His third win of the year came in dominant fashion Sunday in the Goodyear 400 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. He remains the only multi-race winner through the first third of the season.

Truex led 248 of the 293 laps that made up Sunday’s race, including stage one and two wins on laps 90 and 185. He took his initial lead when then-leader Kyle Busch spun with a blown tire on lap 22. Once Truex took the lead, he never lost it on the race track.

“I thought at times it could have been better, but obviously, it was better than everybody else’s, and that’s the key with this low downforce,” Truex said of his car. “Even this thing was a handful at the end of those long runs. You just have no tires left and you are sliding all over the place, and you can’t get ahold of it. You are just trying to manage your stuff. Awesome job by our Auto Owners Camry team today. Everybody at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing). It was definitely a hot rod. It looked like all of our cars were pretty good, too. Good day for the company. I’m really happy to win on Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all of the mom’s out there, especially mine.”

Kyle Larson was the only driver who looked to be a serious challenger for Truex after coming out second to Truex after the final cycle of green-flag pit stops in the final 50 laps. Larson couldn’t deny Truex, either, though, instead finishing second.

Truex’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin also finished in the top-five, Busch in third and Hamlin in fifth.

William Byron finished fourth.

Other drivers got chances to lead only during cycles of green-flag pit stops and on pit strategy. Ross Chastain stayed out longer during the initial cycle to lead 10 laps before Truex passed him to retake the lead on lap 72.

Denny Hamlin stayed out when the rest of the lead lap cars pitted during a caution for Kurt Busch on lap 107, but when the race restarted on lap 115, Truex, on newer tires, blew by to retake the lead.

Truex pulled away from the field throughout the race. When Kyle Busch got back up to second by lap 175, Truex had a lead of more than 10 seconds. By the end of stage two, he led by more than 14 seconds. Truex had a sizable enough lead when he pitted during a cycle of green-flag stops on lap 226, he did so without giving up the race lead.

Meanwhile, pole sitter Brad Keselowski struggled mightily. After starting on the pole and leading the first four laps, he fell through the field. When he made an unscheduled pit stop after getting into the wall on lap 166, he was three laps down.

Nine drivers finished on the lead lap. Others on the lead lap at the checkered flag included sixth-place finisher Harvick, Chase Elliott in seventh, Ryan Blaney in eighth and Chris Buescher in ninth. Ryan Newman rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Goodyear 400:

