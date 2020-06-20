NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. draws pole for Talladega

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 SiriusXM Toyota, prepares to drive during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. will start from the pole at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Sunday for the Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race after a random draw among the top-12 teams in Cup Series owner points for the top-12 positions on the starting grid.

“You go in there expecting the unexpected and try to put yourself in the right position, but most of the time, you’re at the mercy of the guys around you,” Truex said. “It doesn’t really matter what your strategy is as far as trying to race your way to the front or riding in the back. At some point, you’re going to have to try to race your way up through there, and that’s usually when something happens. We’ll come up with a game plan and see what happens and give it our best shot like we always do. It’s going to be interesting going out there without practice, but we don’t tend to practice much in a big pack there anyways, so I’m not sure it’s a huge difference from what we’re used to.”

Despite teams drawing for starting positions, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates claimed the top-three starting spots, with Truex starting on the front row next to Hamlin and Kyle Busch in the second row next to Jimmie Johnson.

“Superspeedways are such a wildcard race,” Hamlin said. “We’ve been fortunate the last few years to have success and already have one superspeedway win this season with the Daytona 500, but it’s all about being there at the end with a shot. Last year, we wrecked out early at Talladega in the spring and, then, survived in the fall and had a good finish. It’s like a chess match, and whoever can play the game the best and make the right moves throughout the day will have a shot at the win. I like our odds, and I think we have just as good as a chance as anyone else to take home another win on Sunday.”

The fourth JGR driver, Erik Jones, meanwhile, will start 18th, as his No. 20 team isn’t in the top-12. Instead Jones’ team drew for position among the teams 13th through 24th in points for corresponding positions on the grid.

Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski drew starting spots fifth and sixth to start in the third row, as Chevrolet drivers Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman drew fourth-row starting spots. A couple more Ford drivers, Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer, drew the ninth and 10th starting spots to start in the fifth row.

Below, is the complete starting grid for Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).