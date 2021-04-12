NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. first repeat winner of 2021

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 11: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Toyota, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on April 11, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex continued in recent dominance of NASCAR Cup Series racing at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday with his win of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500. The race took the green flag on Saturday night, but after rain red-flagged the race on lap 42, the 500-lap event resumed Sunday evening.

Truex’s win Sunday was his third in the last four races at Martinsville. It also was his second win of the season, making his the first repeat of the winner in the eight races, so far, of 2021.

Truex took his race-winning lead on lap 485 after several laps of side-by-side battling with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

“We try to race hard, race clean,” Truex said. “He (Hamlin) was making it difficult on me. I was loose coming off of the corners, and his car got tight, so we kind of had opposite things going on, and it made it difficult to pass, but we played nice and Coach (Joe Gibbs, team owner) will be happy. It will be a cordial meeting tomorrow.”

Hamlin finished third after leading a race-high 276 laps, as Chase Elliott passed him for second with five laps remaining.

“That’s just the cards we were dealt,” Hamlin said. “We had a really good short run car. We just didn’t have a good long run car. We saved a set of tires; we had the tire advantage, but we couldn’t get the car to turn on the long run. That was the bugaboo, you could say, but overall, the FedEx Camry team performed well. We had a really fast car for 20 laps or so, and then, it would just kind of go away. Fortunate for us, we had a great day and had ourselves a shot at it but just wasn’t quite good enough.”

William Byron and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

Truex got off pit road ahead of Hamlin during the 15th and final caution of the race for Chase Briscoe on lap 452. But when the race restarted on lap 459, Hamlin retook the lead.

Hamlin and Ryan Blaney combined to lead nearly all of the first two 130-lap stages that made up the first 260 laps.

Blaney won both of the stages while leading 152 laps to Hamlin’s 104 of the first 260. Hamlin took the lead from pole sitter Joey Logano on lap four and still was up front when the race was halted on Saturday and resumed on Sunday.

Blaney took his first stage-winning lead from Hamlin on lap 75. Hamlin retook the lead on the restart to begin the second stage, but on lap 175, Blaney retook the lead for his second stage win.

The two drivers who ran first and second through most of the first half of the race were separated after the conclusion of stage two. Varying pit strategies from two cautions in the last 20 laps of the stage and the yellow flag at stage end put Hamlin back up front and Blaney in 11th but on slightly newer tires for the restart to begin the final stage.

Darrell “Bubba” Wallace and Byron were able to penetrate the stranglehold Hamlin and Blaney held on the lead with Wallace taking the lead by staying out during a caution for a Cody Ware spin on lap 289. Byron was among drivers who pitted during that caution, and with newer tires, he took the lead from Wallace on lap 315.

Hamlin returned to the lead when he beat Byron of pit road during a caution that came for a Kyle Busch spin on lap 321.

Christopher Bell also led a few laps in the final 200 laps of the race when he stayed out during a caution that came out on lap 371 for an Erik Jones spin. But on lap 383, Hamlin retook the lead.

Hamlin and Blaney were back together in the top-two positions for a restart that followed the 14th caution of the race for a large multi-car crash on lap 386. The race was red-flagged for cleanup after Kyle Busch and Chris Buescher got together and 14 other cars were collected. Daniel Suarez’s car caught fire in the incident.

“I saw a couple of cars on fire, so luckily nobody got hurt,” Suarez said. “I was a bit surprised that the safety people took a long time to get to my car. I tried to make sure everything was good to stop the fire, but for some reason, they just weren’t stopping the fire. In that wreck, there wasn’t really anything I could do. I was trying to slam on the brakes to try to slow down, but it was a parking lot in there. I couldn’t do anything about it. The No. 24 car (Byron) put us in that position; he pushed me out of the way. I had a few laps older tires than everyone else.”

Blaney lost positions on pit road during the final caution, getting out of the pits in the fifth position. He was even farther back for the final restart, though, because of a penalty for taking equipment out of his pit stall when an air hose got caught on his car during the pit stop. He wound up finishing 11th after leading 157 laps.

Logano finished sixth after nearly going a lap down near the halfway point of the race. Bell finished seventh, Tyler Reddick finished eighth, Kevin Harvick was ninth, and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500:

