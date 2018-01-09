NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr., Furniture Row Racing recognized by Colorado magazine

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. and his Furniture Row Racing team, the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champions, have been named Colorado’s Sportsperson of the Year and Team of the Year by Mile High Sports. Truex also was named Colorado’s Fan Favorite Athlete of 2017. FRR President Joe Garone, meanwhile, was a finalist for Executive of the Year.

“What Martin Truex Jr. and Furniture Row Racing did this year was not only unprecedented for the team and the state, but it was hands down the best sports story of the year,” Mile High Sports magazine Editor-in-Chief Doug Ottewill said. “What he had to go through personally, what the team had to overcome along the way – all of it made our choice for Sportsperson of the Year an easy one. This is our highest honor – the big one, the one that the likes of John Elway, Peyton Manning, Missy Franklin and Chauncey Billups have won – and it thrills me to be able to add Martin Truex Jr to that list.”

Based in Denver, Colo., away from the NASCAR hub of activity in the Charlotte, N.C., area, Truex and Furniture Row Racing put together a 2017 season that included a series leading eight wins. They also posted 19 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes in the 36-race season and dominated in stage wins to lead the points standings throughout the season.

The 2017 Cup Series title was a first for both driver and race team. Truex joined FRR in 2014 after losing his ride at Michael Waltrip Racing.

“Individual honors in a team sport are a result of the people you are surrounded with,” Truex said. “I feel blessed to be part of an outstanding organization led by our owner Barney Visser (owner), Team President Joe Garone and crew chief Cole Pearn. These honors represent the hard work by the talented individuals at our Denver race shop. I want to thank Mile High Sports and all our passionate Colorado race fans for the support they have given our team through the years.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).