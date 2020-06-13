NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. goes back-to-back at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 SiriusXM Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. claimed his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the 2020 season Wednesday when he took the checkered flag in the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the first-ever scheduled night race for the series at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. It was Truex’s second-consecutive victory at the short track, as he also won at Martinsville last fall.

“We’ve been working a long time at trying to figure this place out and just chipping away at it,” Truex said. “The last couple years, we’ve been really strong; 2018 was a heartbreaker at the end of the race there. Last year, to get the win, and this year, just hats off to the guys. We started the first run, and it pushed the right-front tire off and we were terrible. Really good adjustments from the guys, just want to thank all of them. SiriusXM, Bass Pro, Auto Owners and everybody that makes this possible – TRD. Congrats to James (Small, crew chief) on his first win. He’s doing an awesome job and really proud of him. It’s a big day for us. I want to say hi to all the fans at home; we definitely misss you. This just doesn’t feel right, but exciting to win, for sure.”

The Team Penske trio of Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano took the second through fourth positions in the finishing order, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top-five.

Truex led 132 laps of the 500-lap race. He took the lead from Keselowski on lap 370 and led the remaining distance. Logano, though, was the most dominant driver of the race, leading 234 laps, including a stage one win at lap 130.

Most of eventual top-five finishers struggled early in the race. Truex made an unscheduled pit stop after the first stage. Keselowski and Blaney were both off the lead lap by lap by lap 50, even though Blaney started the race on the pole and Keselowski in the sixth position. Aric Almirola, who started on the front row with Blaney also fell off the lead lap early.

“A big shout-out to (crew chief) Todd Gordon and everybody on this 12 team, because we were awful at the start of the race and went a lap down in the first 60 laps.,” Blaney said. “That’s bad. Luckily, we got the car a lot better. Even the first stop, and I got the lucky dog and really drove up through there and ran second the second stage. Then, we had a penalty on pit road, which sent us back again, so I was happy we were able to come back up through second. I would have loved to restart towards the front with Martin to see, if I didn’t have to pass all those cars, if I could have raced with him. He was pretty good. I’m proud of this Menards/Cardell Ford Mustang, just a couple solid runs, here, we’ve got to string together. We just need to break through. Hopefully, we can do that soon.”

Blaney was penalized during a lap-326 caution, the sixth of seven cautions in the race, because his crew went over the pit wall too soon.

More than 100 of the laps Logano led came in the opening stage. In the second stage, though, Jimmie Johnson looked to take over, taking the lead from Logano on lap 202 and winning the second stage that ended on lap 260. Johnson led 70 laps by the time Blaney, and then, Logano passed him early in the 240-lap third and final stage.

Logano and Blaney both led laps and Keselowski joined his teammates inside the top-three just past lap 300. Keselowski also led a handful of laps before Keselowski took what would become his race-winning lead.

Alex Bowman, who also was among the drivers a lap down early in the race, finished sixth. Matt DiBenedetto finished seventh. Elliott and Bowman’s Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Johnson also were in the top-10 at the checkered flag in eighth and 10th to put all four HMS cars in the top-10 of the finishing order. Sandwiched between Byron and Johnson was Kurt Busch in ninth.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

