NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. has shot to clinch regular-season bonus at Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. has the chance to claim the unofficial title of 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champion one race early at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, depending on his finish in the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday. With that honor comes the proverbial carrot of 15 additional playoff points.

Truex can stand to lose a significant number of points to second-place driver Kyle Busch and still clinch the regular season prior the the regular-season finale the following weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. Truex heads into Darlington, 101 points ahead of Busch. To clinch at Darlington, he needs to leave the track with a 61-point margin.

To clinch, regardless of Busch’s race finish. Truex needs to earn 20 points at Darlington. That tally may be obtained with a 17th-place finish without any extra points earned in the first two stages by top-10 stage finishes.

Truex already has a sizable playoff-points lead with 35 on the strength of a series-leading four race wins and another series-leading 15 stage wins.

Truex has 11-career starts at Darlington, including a win in last year’s Southern 500, two top-fives and five top-10 finishes.

“Darlington might be one of the most fun racetracks we compete on, but it’s also one of the toughest,” Truex said. “As we all know there’s not much room between the track and the concrete wall. I seem to have run well there over the years. Getting that win there last year was incredible, a special moment in my career. When it comes to Darlington, you have to race the race track and attack it without stepping over the line.”

