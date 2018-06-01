NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. honored in home state
LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 28: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats Toyota, poses with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship trophy in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign during NASCAR Champion’s Week on November 28, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
Reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr., a native of Mayetta, New Jersey, was honored in his home state on Thursday, with Gov. Phil Murphy declaring May 31 Martin Truex Jr. day. In return, Truex presented the governor one of his race-worn firesuits.
