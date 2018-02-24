NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. loses car chief at Atlanta

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. will be without regular car chief Blake Harris for Sunday’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Atlanta Motor Speedway as a result of issues getting through pre-qualifying inspection Friday.

The No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection three times, resulting in Harris’ ejection from the NASCAR garage. The team decided not to make a fourth attempt to get through the optical inspection station, and therefore, did not make a qualifying attempt.

“NASCAR’s new inspection process is just that — new,” Furniture Row Racing President Joe Garone said. “The tolerances are very tight, within thousandths of an inch. It’s difficult to push the limits where you feel you need to and still be within the tolerances of the new system. One thing we won’t do is leave anything on the table and expect to get poles and wins. We will always push for the maximum.”

If the No. 78 had failed a fourth inspection attempt Friday, crew chief Cole Pearn would’ve been ejected.

As a result of not making a qualifying attempt, Truex will start Sunday’s race in the last row — the 18th row, because only 36 cars entered the Atlanta race.

