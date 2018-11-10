Share This Post

NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. loses car chief at ISM Raceway

LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 15: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #78 5-hour ENERGY Toyota, drives during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series SouthPoint 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team had trouble getting its car though inspection at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway on Friday, ahead of Sunday’s Can-Am 500, the penultimate race of the 2018 season.

As a result of three failures in pre-qualifying inspection, car chief Blake Harris was ejected from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage for the race weekend, and Truex will be docked 30 minutes of practice time Saturday. The No. 78 team didn’t get much practice time Friday’s lone practice session. Another issue with the car resulted in Truex not getting onto the track until the final minutes of practice Friday.

Truex qualified 13th for the Can-Am 500. He is one of seven drivers vying for the three remaining berths in the championship round, scheduled for No. 18 in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Joey Logano clinched a berth two weeks ago with a win at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.

