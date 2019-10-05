NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. loses engineer for Dover race

DOVER, DELAWARE – OCTOBER 04: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, stands by his car during practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway on October 04, 2019 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-qualifying inspection at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Saturday. As a result, his team loses an engineer for Sunday’s Drydene 400, the first race of the second round of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Truex’s car passed its third time through inspection, so he will start Sunday’s race where he qualifies on Saturday, barring any kind of post-qualifying, unapproved adjustments. Had the No. 19 car failed the inspection a third time, Truex wouldn’t have been allowed to make a qualifying attempt and would’ve started Sunday’s race in the back.

Truex heads into the second round of the playoffs second in the standings. He trails JGR teammate Kyle Busch by five points and is 11 points ahead of third-place driver Denny Hamlin, another JGR driver. Truex won the most recent Cup Series race at Dover in May.

