NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. named New Jersey Sportsperson of the Year

By AMANDA VINCENT

The recently-crowned 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, Martin Truex Jr., has been named 2017 New Jersey Sportsperson of the Year by NJ.com.

The Mayetta, N.J., native won a series-leading eight races in 2017, including the season-finale Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19, sealing his first Cup Series championship. Truex led the Cup Series standings throughout the 2017 season, excelling in NASCAR’s new stage format by also winning more race stages than any other driver.

“To me and many who know him, he’s a champion in so many ways. Like when his professional career turned challenging, his options limited, he blamed no one. He kept his head high, he persevered because he’s a champion person,” retiring NASCAR driver and friend Dale Earnhardt Jr. said of Truex when introducing the new champion during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards program at Wynn Las Vegas on Nov. 30, referring to Truex’s career struggles, specifically questions surrounding his racing future when he lost his ride at Michael Waltrip Racing under controversial conditions at the end of the 2013 season.

Truex found a new racing home at Furniture Row Racing, beginning with the 2014 season, and the pairing has proven as a match made in heaven for both drivers and team as both driver and team have experienced the best seasons of their racing histories in the time since. The last two season were the first two multi-win seasons for both Truex and FRR, and in 2017, Truex more than doubled his career-wins tally, bringing that total to 15 victories.

Truex joins elite company as the latest winner of the New Jersey Sportsperson of the Year award. The 2016 winner was Olympic gold-medal-winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez of Old Bridge, N.J.

