NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. on All-Star pole

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – JUNE 10: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 SiriusXM Toyota, prepares to drive during the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway on June 10, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. drew the pole starting spot for the NASCAR All-Star Race, held Wednesday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

“It should be exciting. Doing it a little different,” Truex said. “Bristol is obviously a great short track and always exciting racing there. I think it’s the perfect spot to have the All-Star Race. Hopefully, it will put on a big show.”

In addition to the change in locale from Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway to Bristol, other changes for the All-Star Race include the use of the “choose cone” rule and cosmetic car changes like the move of car numbers from the center of the door area back to near the rear wheel well and underglow lighting.

All three manufacturers will be represented in the top-three of the starting grid of the exhibition race, as Chevrolet driver Alex Bowman is slated to start on the front row next to Toyota driver Truex, and Ford driver Ryan Blaney lines up in the third position.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Justin Haley, who notched a surprise NASCAR Cup Series win at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway will start in the second row, next to Blaney.

Sixteen drivers already are in the All-Star Race by virtue of winning a Cup Series points-paying race in 2019 or up to this point this season or by being a current full-time Cup Series driver who is either a former Cup Series champion or former winner of the All-Star Race. Their starting positions in the main event were set by a blind draw.

Below, is the top-16 positions of the NASCAR All-Star Race starting grid:

The remainder of the current crop of Cup Series drivers will contest the NASCAR Open, also on Wednesday at Bristol to determine the final four starters in the All-Star Race. The winner of each of the three stages of the Open and the top vote-getter among the remainder of drivers in an online fan vote will advance to bring the total All-Star Race grid to 20 drivers/cars.

A drawing also was held among the Open drivers to determine the starting grid of that race. Michael McDowell drew the pole for the Open and will have Aric Almirola alongside in the second position for an all-Ford front row.

Cup Series rookie Christopher Bell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drew second-row starting positions for the Open.

Below, is the starting grid for the NASCAR Open:

