NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. on pole at Dover

By AMANDA VINCENT

A week after claiming his third win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. will start on the pole for the Drydene 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday. He’ll share the front row with Joe Gibbs Racing teammate and points leader Denny Hamlin, who won the first of two races at Dover last season.

“Just ever since I went there the first time, it’s a place I really enjoyed going to,” Truex, a three-time Dover winner, said. “It’s a unique track where you can use a lot of past history, and I think for me when I go there, I don’t really worry a whole lot about how fast we are or exactly what the setup is or things like that. I really just kind of go by feel of the car and know what I’m looking for. That’s really a key for a lot of places is once you figure it out, if you can duplicate that feel or those certain little tendencies, your car has to do well, you can carry that through the years, and we’ve been able to do that there. Hopefully, we’ll get it feeling the way I like this weekend and get up there and try to win another one.”

Another pair of teammates, Hendrick Motorsports duo William Byron and Kyle Larson, will start in the second row Sunday.

Kevin Harvick, who won the second half of the 2020 doubleheader at Dover, will start the Drydene 400 in the fifth position, sharing row three with Kyle Busch.

Ryan Blaney and reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will line up in row four in the seventh and eighth starting spots. Joey Logano and Chris Buescher will start ninth and 10th.

Below, is the starting grid for the Drydene 400:

