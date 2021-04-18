NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. on pole at Richmond

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR’s formula for determining race starting lineups considering car owner points and previous race fastest laps and finishing order puts Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin on the front row for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway on Sunday. Truex will start on the pole after winning at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway last weekend.

“Richmond is a really fun race track,” Truex said. “It’s very low grip. I think tire wear is always the big question — how fast are you on the short run, and how does that help or hurt you on the long run. You need to be able to intertwine those two and be good enough at both to stay at the front and, then, have something at the end. It always depends on if it comes down to a long run or a short run to the checkers, but it’s definitely a fun track. It’s always a challenge to get your car to do the things that it needs to do to win there. It never wants to turn good enough and it never has enough drive off, so it’s a typical short track and that makes for an exciting race.”

Another pair of teammates will line up in the second row for Sunday’s green flag at Martinsville. Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start third, alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron.

“I don’t feel like Richmond is a very good track for us,” Elliott said. “It seemed like the last time we were there, we were a little more solid than we have been. But like I said, it’s been a really tough track for me. It’s so hard to be great at that track. It’s really difficult to be different there, because everyone is running the same line. Everyone knows how to drive the car to get around there properly. I think that’s why it’s produced good races over the years, because it’s so hard to be different than the next guy and to be better. I say that, and people are like, ‘Eh, it’s not boring,’ but just from a driver’s perspective, there’s just not a lot to it and you have to be perfect from a setup perspective and behind the wheel to be really good there.”

Joey Logano will start fifth, next to a third Hendrick driver, Kyle Larson, giving HMS three cars in the first three rows of the Richmond starting grid.

Other top-10 starters include Ryan Blaney in seventh, Christopher Bell in eighth, Kevin Harvick ninth and Kyle Busch in the 10th position to, along with Hamlin, Truex and Bell, put all four JGR cars in the top-10 for the start of Sunday’s race.

Below, is the complete starting grid of the Toyota Owners 400:

