NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. races from back to Dover win

during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway on May 6, 2019 in Dover, Delaware.

By AMANDA VINCENT

After the Gander RV 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway was delayed by rain from Sunday to Monday, Martin Truex Jr. drove from the back to the front to claim his second win in the last three races. It also was Joe Gibbs Racing’s seventh win of the year, 11 races into the 2019 season, and Truex’s third-career win at Dover.

“It feels incredible,” Truex said. “So thankful for this team. What a race car we had today. This SiriusXM Camry was just incredible. Thank you to everyone back at the shop at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing), Bass Pro, Auto Owners, everybody who supports us and makes this happen. We have one hell of a team, and we came here with a new setup this time. We had an older setup that won in 2016 and had been good but not good enough. Hats off to Cole (Pearn, crew chief), James (Small, engineer) and everyone with TRD (Toyota Racing Development) back in California, Costa Mesa, for awesome engines and horsepower. Thanks to all these fans that have come out today on Monday.”

Both Truex and race runner-up Alex Bowman started in the back of the 37-car field after two failed pre-race inspections Sunday. Bowman’s second-place finish on Monday was his second-consecutive runner-up showing, as he finished second to Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott on April 28.

“I’m worn out. This is the physically hardest race of the year for me, for sure,” Bowman said. “We at least had a shot at it. That’s really all you can ask for. Congrats to Martin Truex Jr. Our Nationwide Small Business Chevy was really good.”

Bowman was up to sixth by the time the first stage ended on lap 120. He led laps in the second stage after getting by Elliott on lap 224. Truex took his first lead of the race on lap by passing Bowman on lap 240, the final lap of the second stage, for a stage win.

“I promise; it wasn’t easy,” Truex said of racing from the back to the front. “It was a lot of work. It was tough, but this race car was just incredible. Just thanks to everyone who makes this possible. I can’t believe it.”

Bowman and Truex, then, ran first and second for most of the remaining laps of the 200-lap race, except for laps during a lengthy green-flag cycle of stops that started around lap 320. When Daniel Suarez was the last driver to stop on lap 346, Truex and Bowman returned to first and second in the running order, with Truex leading by nearly five seconds.

Elliott started on the pole and led the first 107 laps before teammate William Byron and Joey Logano took only two tires during a caution for a Ricky Stenhouse wreck on lap 106. Logano was able to remain up front to win the opening stage.

Logano and Byron were the only two lead-lap drivers to pit after the first stage ended and, as a result, wound up outside the top-20 to restart for the second stage. Meanwhile, Brad Keselowski and Elliott restarted on the front row.

Elliott led again, briefly, after a green-flag cycle of stops that began on lap 182.

Kyle Larson finished third, his first top-five finish of the season, and Kevin Harvick and Elliott rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth through 10th were Erik Jones, Logano, Byron, Bowyer and Kyle Busch.

Elliott led a race-high 145 laps. Truex led 132.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Gander RV 400 at Dover International Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).