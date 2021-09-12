NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. returns to victory lane at Richmond

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Red White Blue Toyota, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Martin Truex Jr. claimed his fourth win of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, but his first since early May, Saturday night in the Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond (Va.) Raceway. The win was the second-straight for Joe Gibbs Racing to start the playoffs.



“Yeah, it’s been a while,” Truex said. “We talked last week about how much speed we’ve had in these things, and just thanks to all my guys and everybody at JGR, Toyota, TRD, Bass Pro, Auto Owners, Reser’s Fine Foods, Oakley, Textron, everybody that helps us. We couldn’t do it without them. Very lucky to get to do this, as I mentioned, and very proud to win here tonight.”

JGR finished first through third Saturday night with Truex’s teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell finishing second and third, respectively. Fellow-Gibbs driver Kyle Bush finished ninth.



JGR drivers combined to dominate the race, leading 326 laps and at times ran first through fourth. Hamlin led a race-high 197 laps, while eventual winner Truex ran up front for 80 laps. Truex took his race-winning lead during the final green-flag cycle of stops on lap 351.



Busch was the race leader before the final cycle of stops but was assessed a pit-road speeding penalty. After the cycle completed, his teammates were first through third in the running order with Truex holding an eight-second cushion on Hamlin. Hamlin closed on Truex, though, in the remaining laps.



Hamlin also claimed stage wins on lap 80 and lap 235.

Chase Elliott was the best of the rest, finishing fourth after leading 58 laps. He was the only non-JGR driver to post double digits in the laps-led category.



Joey Logano rounded out the top-five. Finishing sixth throuh 10th were Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick, Busch and Ryan Blaney.