NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney join Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Super Bowl pre-game TV coverage

By AMANDA VINCENT

New NBC broadcaster Dale Earnhardt Jr. won’t be the only NASCAR star seen during NBC’s Super Bowl pre-game broadcast Sunday. Reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney also will be part of the coverage.

Truex and Blaney are in Minneapolis, site of Sunday’s Super Bowl LII showdown between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagle, to participate in pre-game outdoor activities at the game’s site that will be part of the pre-game broadcast. They’ll be focused on “speed” competitions, including downhill tubing.

For Truex, this year’s Super Bowl will be his first trip to the yearly game and just happens to come when his favorite NFL team, Philadelphia, is going for its first Super Bowl title.

“I’m pretty jacked about it,” Truex said. “2015 was the last time I saw them play — in Philly — and I’ve never been to a Super Bowl. The fact I’m going to the Super Bowl for the first time in my life, and my favorite team is going, as well, for only the (third) time since I was born is pretty cool.”

Coverage of Super Bowl LII and related activities will begin on NBC at noon ET Sunday. Kick-off of the main event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).