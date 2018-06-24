NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr.’s pit strategy garners sizable Sonoma win

By AMANDA VINCENT

With a pit strategy of staying out later than the competition, Martin Truex Jr. took a convincing win for Toyota in its own race, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway, the first road-course race of the season.

Kevin Harvick took runner-up honors, about 10 seconds behind the winner, while Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer finished third and Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five.

“I am happy to be in this equipment and have this opportunity, but I am also frustrated, because we were one of the three that were the class of the field and had a legitimate shot at racing for a win,” Bowyer said. “They (Truex’s No. 78 team) just took a little different strategy than we did and that is what it took. You had to separate yourself some way. It was a lot of fun out there. I had my struggles just like they did. It seemed like the 4 [Harvick] had a little better turn than I did and the 78 was better. On long runs, I was coming to him, especially that real long run we had. Then, we started pitting, and I didn’t know what to expect. All in all, it was a solid day, and I am proud of the guys for going out there and getting the job done. We just came up a little short.”

Harvick handed the lead over to Truex when he made a pit stop under green with 37 laps remaining, but Truex opted to wait more than 10 laps to make his final stop. After finally getting his new tires, Truex quickly closed on Harvick and took the lead with just under 20 laps remaining.

“That’s all Cole (Pearn, crew chief); that’s all him,” Truex said. “That was amazing. I’m cool with whatever he wants to do. I tell him all the time, like, you know, win, lose or draw, we do it together, and I just got a lot of trust in him. I don’t even say anything when he says pit or don’t pit. I just did what he wants to do, so awesome job by him today.”

After demonstrating the advantage of new tires, other frontrunners, including Harvick changed their strategies, making one final stop for more new tires. After stopping, again, Harvick was more than 30 seconds behind Truex. He was still more than 20 seconds back when he got up to second.

“I don’t really know what is going on up on the pit box and who is doing what,” Harvick said. “I just do what I am told. Those guys do a great job. You make some right ones, you make some bad ones, and sometimes, you guess right and sometimes you guess wrong. Who knows what is right or wrong? I thought that was a good call at the end to put tires on in case the caution came out. We got right back up to where we were running and put ourselves in position to have a chance in case the caution came out. I am really proud of everyone on our Mobil 1 Ford. We had a really good weekend and came up one spot short.”

A.J. Allmendinger and Denny Hamlin were stage winners in the first 50 laps of the 110-lap race, with Almendinger winning the first 25-lap stage and Hamlin the second. They both took their stage wins through pit strategy; as drivers ahead of them and most of the rest of the race field pitted in the final laps of stage ends, Allmendinger and Hamlin stayed out, pitting after taking their stage wins.

After Kyle Larson started on the pole and led the first two laps, Truex took the lead on lap three. A couple laps later, Allmendinger was second, but Harvick eventually took the position from Allmendinger. Truex and Harvick, then, pitted with just over two laps remaining in the opening stage, handing the lead over to Allmendinger for the stage win. Allmendinger, though, blew his engine on lap 34.

“I just missed a shift,” Allmendinger said. ”I haven’t missed a shift in probably 10 years on a road course. The best gear boxes I have had since I’ve ever been here, and I don’t know. I just missed a shift. Just trying to be patient back there and set up each move. The car was pretty good. I don’t know if it was race-winning. We needed to work on the long run, but believe me; when it happened, I was in a lot of disbelief and shock. I wasn’t ready for it and let everybody down on this race team. Everybody at Kroger Clicklist and all the hard work that they have done, I just pretty much let everybody down.”

The caution for Allmendinger’s blown engine was the only yellow flag, other than the two that divided the race into its three stages.

After those waiting for stage-end to pit headed for pit road, Truex retook the lead with Harvick and Clint Bowyer in second and third. Harvick took the lead from Truex in the final 10 laps of the second stage, and he Truex and Bowyer pulled away from fourth-place Hamlin before the top-three ducked onto pit road in the final laps of the second stage, turning the lead over to Hamlin.

After pit stops for others during caution at the end of stage two, Harvick, Truex, Bowyer and Harvick and Bowyer’s teammate Kurt Busch restarted in the top-four.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch, Erik Jones, Aric Almirola, Alex Bowman and Hamlin.

