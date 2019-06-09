NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr.’s race engineer ejected at Michigan

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JUNE 01: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, signs autographs for fans during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway on June 01, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. and his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing team will be without race engineer J.T. Adkins for Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.

Adkins was ejected from the MIS garage and pit area, because the No. 19 failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Saturday.

About 10 cars failed on their first passes through pre-qualifying inspection, but Truex’s car was the only one that failed a second time. One failed inspection does not result in a penalty.

Truex qualified 16th for the FireKeepers Casino 400.

The Michigan race is an impound race, meaning teams will not be allowed to work on their cars between Saturday’s inspection and Sunday’s race. So there was no post-qualifying inspection, and there will not be a pre-qualifying inspection Sunday.

