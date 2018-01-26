NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. selected Driver of the Year

By AMANDA VINCENT

The membership of the National Motorsports Press Association selected 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. as its 2017 Richard Petty Driver of the Year. Truex was honored with the award Jan. 20, 2018, during the NMPA’s annual convention in Charlotte, N.C. His name was on 96 percent of the ballots cast by NMPA members. The other four percent of votes went to 2017 World of Outlaws champion Donny Schatz.

Truex won a series-best eight races in 2017, including the series-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19, en route to his first-career Cup Series championship. He flourished under NASCAR’s new stage-racing format holding the points lead throughout most of the season, due in part to leading the series in stage wins. Through the 36 points-paying races that made up the 2017 Cup Series season, Truex finished in the top-five 19 times and posted 26 top-10 finishes.

The Richard Petty Driver of the Year award has been presented yearly since 1969. Truex is the 26th different driver to receive the award. Seven-time Jimmie Johnson has the most Driver of the Year awards with a tally matching his championships — seven.

“For me, I still look at myself as an outsider. I always have,” Truex said. I have a hard time seeing my name next to those names, because I look up to all those guys so much. I’ve never really put myself in that category, so to be in it is unbelievable.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).