NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr., Sherry Pollex recognized with Myers Brothers Award

By AMANDA VINCENT

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. and longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex were presented with the 2017 Myers Brothers Award on Wednesday during the Myers Brothers Awards program Wednesday in Las Vegas as a part of 2017 Champion’s Week festivities that will culminate in Thursday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards banquet at The Wynn in Vegas.

Truex and Pollex were honored for their charitable work to raise funds for and awareness of childhood and ovarian cancer.

“This is definitely an unbelievable honor to receive this award,” Truex said. “We definitely didn’t see it coming. Did not expect it. I think Sherry and I have been very fortunate in our lives to have all the things we needed, great families, great parents that raised us right and taught us right from wrong. I think they probably deserve a lot of the credit for us being who we are and being able to give back and help people. Being a part of this sport, it’s who we are.”

Pollex continues her own battle with ovarian cancer.

The Myers Brothers Award and the program by the same name are named for Billy and Bob Myers, and the award that carries their name was created in 1958 to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to NASCAR. Recipients are voted on yearly by the membership of the National Motorsports Press Association.

Several other awards also were presented during the program.

Although Truex led the standings throughout the season, claimed the most race wins with eight trips to victory lane and ended the season as the champion, his closest competitor for most of the season, Kyle Larson was named the Mobile 1 Driver of the Year. Larson won four races in 2017, but was eliminated from the playoffs after the Round of 12.

Truex’s 2017 teammate, Erik Jones, was officially recognized as Sunoco Rookie of the Year, making him the first driver to collect top rookie honors in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

Other award winners were as follows:

Buddy Shuman Award (for contributions to NASCAR) — Speedway Motorsports Inc. Chairman Bruton Smith

Coors Light Pole Award — Kyle Busch (8 poles)

Sherwin Williams Fastest Lap Award — Kyle Busch

Marketing Achievement Award — FOX Sports and NBC Sports

Mechanix Wear Most Valuable Pit Crew — No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing pit crew of Kyle Busch

Moog Go the Extra Mile Crew Chief of the Year Award — Tony Gibson of the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Kurt Busch

Mahle Engine Builder of the Year — Toyota Racing Development

Chevrolet Lifetime Achievement Award — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

American Ethanol Award — Martin Truex Jr.

Sunoco Diamond Performance Award — Martin Truex Jr.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Crew Chief Award — Cole Pearn of the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing team of Martin Truex Jr.

