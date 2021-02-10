NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. signs contract extension

By AMANDA VINCENT

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Wednesday a multi-year contract extension with Martin Truex Jr. to keep Truex behind the wheel of the No. 19 JGR Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series beyond the 2021 season.

“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off season,” JGR owner Joe Gibbs said. “Martin brings so much to our organization. Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any racetrack but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

The announcement of Truex’s contract extension is the second such recent announcement from the Gibbs organization, as Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota, also signed a multi-year extension with JGR beyond the 2021 season. Like Hamlin, Truex’s contract was schedule to expire at the end of this season.

Truex won the 2017 Cup Series championship with Furniture Row Racing, a team that had a technical alliance with JGR, in 2017. He remained with FRR through the 2018 season until that team shuttered operations. He, then, moved to Gibbs to drive the No. 19 ahead of the 2019 season.

Truex is a 27-time race winner with 549-career Cup Series starts, with eight of those wins coming with JGR. He won a career-high seven races in 2019.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” Truex said. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years. I appreciate Coach, my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible, and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

