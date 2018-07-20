NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. takes Best Driver ESPY

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. continues to be honored for the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, most recently being voted Best Driver for the 2018 ESPY Awards, handed out Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. For the 2018 award, he received the most votes in a category that also included NHRA drag racer Brittany Force, Formula 1 driver and last year’s ESPY winner Lewis Hamilton and IndyCar racer Josef Newgarden.

“A huge honor,” Truex said at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, ahead of Sunday’s Cup Series race there. “Really, definitely excited for that and the team to be recognized and definitely a great list of drivers that were up for that award, so to win it was quite a thrill for me and definitely a big honor and something, hopefully, we can use for a little motivation and keep the roll going.”

Truex is the third NASCAR driver in the last four years to claim the award, following 2016 winner Kyle Busch and 2015 winner Kevin Harvick. Busch and Harvick’s ESPYs also came after Cup Series championship seasons.

Truex won a series-leading eight races last year, in addition to racing up 19 top-fives and 26 top-10 finishes. Through the first 19 races of 2018, he has four wins, trailing only Busch and Harvick, each with five.

NASCAR drivers have won the Best Driver ESPY 17 out of the 26 years in which it has been awarded. Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson and four-time champ Jeff Gordon have the most wins in the category with four apiece.

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick hosted the 2018 award ceremony, making her the first race car driver and female to host the show that airs yearly on ABC.

