NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. to back at Kansas

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 06: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 06, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Playoff driver Martin Truex Jr. will have to drop to the back of the race field for Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway near Kansas City, because his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice. He was supposed to start the race, the first race of the round of eighth.

“It’s not optimum. It’s not what you are hoping for,” Truex said. “I don’t know. We will see. We have done it a lot this year. It is what it is. We will deal with it. This place, fortunately, there are a lot of lanes that you can run, really, the whole racetrack works. You just have to go where they are not and pick them off one-by-one.”

Truex is the only playoff driver who’ll have to drop to the rear for Sunday’s initial green-flag. The other seven playoff drivers will start the race in the first four rows. Chase Elliott will start on the pole, with Joey Logano alongside on the front row.

James Davison also will have to give up his 33rd starting spot to drop to the back for the start of the race, because his No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford failed pre-race inspection twice.

