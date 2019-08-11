NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. to back for start at Michigan

LOUDON, NEW HAMPSHIRE – JULY 19: Martin Truex Jr, driver of the #19 Sirius XM ToyotKurt Busch, driver of the #1 Monster Energy Chevrolet, sits in his car during qualifying for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 19, 2019 in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. will have to drop to the back for the start of the Consumers Energy 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Sunday, because his No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota failed pre-race inspection twice Sunday.

Truex qualified 15th for his 500th-career Cup Series race Friday. In addition to dropping to the back for the start of Sunday’s race, he also lost a race engineer who also was ejected from the MIS garage and pit area as a result of the inspection failures.

Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Dillon and Daniel Hemric also will start in the back Sunday because of inspection issues. But their inspection problems came in post-qualifying inspection, resulting in their qualifying attempts being disallowed. They’re official starting positions are 37th and 38th, while Truex still will be credited with a 15th-place start.

Dillon and Hemric’s teams also face additional penalties, including fines and points deductions.

