NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. wins, Aric Almirola transported to hospital in Kansas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex Jr. led a race-high 104 laps of the 267 laps that made up the GoBowling.com 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Saturday night en route to his second win of the season, joining Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson in the 2017 multi-race winners club.

“It’s always good to get a nice bear shower, 5-Hour Energy and whatever else they’re throwing on us here. Pretty awesome,” Truex said. .”Awesome day, awesome weekend. This team rocks, man; they’re so good. We just stuck with it all night. We had an awesome race car. There’s three times, there, we looked like we weren’t going to have a shot at it. We just kept fighting and making it happen.”

Keselowski finished second after overcoming an unscheduled pit stop for a loose wheel inside 40 laps to go in the second stage and then, being penalized for driving through too many pit stalls.

“We caught a couple breaks there on those restarts and made the most of them,” Keselowski said. That was good. We had a really great Freightliner Elite Support Ford, just kept getting caught in adversity there. We worked our way through it, though. It stinks we finished second and still lost points, because we didn’t get those stage points. All in all, we had a really fast Ford and have a lot to be proud of. We will move on to the next week.”

Kevin Harvick finished third after being a lap down at one point in the race because of an unscheduled green-flag pit stop for a vibration for a lap 127 yellow flag.

Ryan Blaney finished fourth after starting on the pole, leading 83 laps throughout the race and winning the second 80-lap stage. Kyle Busch rounded out the top-five in the race that saw him lead 59 laps and win stage one.

The attrition-filled race produced a track-record 15 yellow flags, with the most substantial incident being a three-car fiery crash involving Joey Logano, Danica Patrick and Aric Almirola. Logano and Patrick climbed out of their cars under their own power and were treated and released from the infield care center. Almirola, though, was cut from his car and transported to a local hospital.

According to a statement from Richard Petty Motorsports later in the night, Almirola was alert and in stable condition and would be held at the hospital overnight for observation.

“I’m okay,” Logano said. “Just saying a lot of prayers for Aric right now. A lot of us took a hard hit. Something broke on my car. I don’t know what it was. I noticed it as I was trying to go in. I tried to back it off, but you’re going 215 (mph), and it’s shard to check-up. The car just took a big step sideways into the corner, and I hooked Danica. I haven’t seen a replay yet. I don’t know what happened. You can see the right-front popped (right there) and it popped. I just hope everyone is okay. I hope Aric is alright. That’s the last thing you want to see, a big hit like that for anyone. It’s unfortunate for everyone. Let’s hope that Aric is alright.”

Finishing the race sixth through 10th were Kyle Larson, Daniel Suarez, Jamie McMurray, Clint Bowyer and Trevor Bayne.

