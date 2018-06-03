NASCAR Cup: Martin Truex Jr. wins at Pocono

By AMANDA VINCENT

Martin Truex interrupted the Kevin Harvick/Kyle Busch dominance of the 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, so far, Sunday by winning the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. It was Truex’s second win of the season, joining Harvick and Busch as the only multi-race winners, 14 races into 2018, and the second of his career at Pocono.

“I just can’t say enough about everyone on this team,” Truex said. Cole (Pearn, crew chief) and all of the guys. We did a good job last night. It’s been a really good weekend, overall. I feel like we’re getting back to where we were last year. Just thankful for them. Everyone in Denver, everyone at TRD (Toyota Racing Development), everyone at Bass Pro Shops and 5-hour Energy for all their support this season on this race car. Thanks for Auto Owners for coming on board and Denver Mattress. You can’t forget about all these guys. Tracker Boats and all our friends up here at Pocono.”

Kyle Larson took runner-up honors, with Busch and Harvick taking third and fourth. Brad Keselowski rounded out the top-five.

Truex was first for the final three restarts of the race, all coming in the final 20 laps. On the final restart, with seven to go, he was challenged closely by Larson but was able to get away and pull away slightly over the final laps.

“You’re always concerned on restarts at Pocono,” Truex said. “So much can happen on those. We were luckily able to get a good one.”

Truex, Harvick and Busch were the top-three cars throughout most of the race, mostly led by Harvick.

“The 4 (Harvick), 18 (Busch) and 78 (Truex) — we went at it all day long and coming out on top is pretty awesome,” Truex said.

Harvick ran up front for just over half the race, leading 89 of the 160 laps that made up the event after taking his first lead from pole sitter Ryan Blaney on lap 12.

“We just lost our track position of being in the lead and lost control of the race,” Harvick said. That is what did us in there. We restarted second and then third and lost a spot on each restart as you start on the inside. Our Busch Ford was really fast, and the guys did a really great job. When you are racing the 18 and 78, you are splitting hairs, and they were just better than us on pit road today.”

Truex was the winner of the first 50-lap stage, while Harvick took the second stage win. After winning the opening stage, Truex was 14th for the restart at the beginning of the second stage, though, after a problem on pit road. By the end of the second stage at lap 100, Truex was back up to fourth in the running order, while Harvick and Busch ran first and second.

After the first two stages ran caution-free, the yellow flag waved four times in the final 60-lap stage. The first caution for an on-track incident after a Derrike Cope spin after contact from Larson resulted in a restart with 31 laps remaining, inside the fuel window to go the remaining distance. Harvick, Truex and a couple others opted to make their stops under that caution their final stops of the race, But Busch opted to pit one more time when the yellow flag waved for debris with 21 laps to go.

Busch restarted eighth but was up to fourth by another caution for a Denny Hamlin spin that resulted in a restart with 10 laps to go. The yellow flag waved for the sixth and final time on that restart when Erik Jones spun.

Blaney finished sixth, Aric Almirola was seventh, Jimmie Johnson eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Chase Elliott finished 10th.

