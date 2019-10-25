NASCAR Cup: Martinsville Speedway entry list

By AMANDA VINCENT

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will kick off the third round, or round of eight, of its 2019 playoffs Sunday at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway with the running of the First Data 500.

The Team Penske duo of Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano have combined to give Penske wins in the two most recent Martinsville races. Keselowski, who was eliminated from the playoffs last weekend at Kansas Speedway near Kansas Speedway, won at Martinsville earlier this year in March. Logano, the defending series champion and remaining playoff driver, is the defending First Data 500 winner. Denny Hamlin has the most wins of the eight remaining playoff drivers with five, the most recent in 2015. Jimmie Johnson leads active drivers with nine trips to Martinsville Speedway’s victory lane.

Thirty-eight drivers are on the entry list for Sunday’s race. Qualifying for the First Data 500 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. ET Saturday. The race is scheduled for an approximate 3 p.m. green flag Sunday. Both qualifying and the race may be seen on the NBC Sports network.

Below, is the entry list for Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).